Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,850 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,038.50 ($52.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,053.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,154.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

