uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

QURE opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

