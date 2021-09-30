uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.04.

QURE opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.