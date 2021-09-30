United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 769.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,398 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of United Airlines worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

UAL opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

