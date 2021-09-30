United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 75.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $261,000.

USO opened at $52.32 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

