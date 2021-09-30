United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,518,380 shares.The stock last traded at $51.53 and had previously closed at $52.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

