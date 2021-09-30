United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

