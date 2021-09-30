Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up to $24.34

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.47. Unum Group shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 4,165 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

