Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.12

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 211900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 15.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Upland Software by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Upland Software by 107,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

