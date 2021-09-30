Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.75

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $720.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.