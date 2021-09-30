USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
