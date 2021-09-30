USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,306. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

