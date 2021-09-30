USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,306. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
