USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44.
In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.