USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

