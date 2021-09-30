UTU Protocol (UTU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118,028.00

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $118,028.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

