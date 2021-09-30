V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 888,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $558,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

VFC opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

