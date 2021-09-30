Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $339.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $344.74 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.54. 56,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

