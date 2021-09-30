Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $31.13. Valneva shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

