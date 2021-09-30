Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $31.13. Valneva shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
