Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Invests $24.30 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 227,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,296,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.54% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -135.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.