Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 4,507 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 306,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.96. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

