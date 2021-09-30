Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338,627 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group makes up 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Huron Consulting Group worth $77,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 305,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

