Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $945.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

