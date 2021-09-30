Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

