VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

