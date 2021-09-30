Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 318,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

