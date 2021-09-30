Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $71,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 278,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

