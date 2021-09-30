Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $236.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.10 and a 1-year high of $251.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.52.

