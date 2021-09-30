Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on October 4th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.648 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.56.

