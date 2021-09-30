Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $107,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

