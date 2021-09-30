Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $220.41. 2,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.63 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

