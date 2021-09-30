Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 33.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $957,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,864. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

