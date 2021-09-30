Vanilla Network Price Tops $10.69 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $42,747.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00024611 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00137390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,388.95 or 0.99892562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.34 or 0.06907550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00762026 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,070 coins and its circulating supply is 660,256 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

