Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.79 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.