Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

