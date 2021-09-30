Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $235.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

