Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VRCA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 78,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,834. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

