VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 216,461 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 216,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$464,741.77 ($331,958.41).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 270,576 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$578,762.06 ($413,401.47).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Robert Luciano purchased 192,378 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$409,572.76 ($292,551.97).

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 268,769 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$576,778.27 ($411,984.48).

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Luciano bought 170,076 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$363,792.56 ($259,851.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

