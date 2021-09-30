Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $310.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.20 million and the highest is $311.22 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 2,659,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

