VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

