Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 10.23. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $875,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

