Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $24.48. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 234,854 shares trading hands.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $4,427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 234,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

