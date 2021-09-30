Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

