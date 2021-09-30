Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading 0% Higher

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 2,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.