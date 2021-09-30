Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,787 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.52% of Vishay Precision Group worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,400. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $478.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.