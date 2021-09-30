Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

