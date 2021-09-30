VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 22,441 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

NYSE VZIO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

