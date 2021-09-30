Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

