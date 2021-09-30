Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,543. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

