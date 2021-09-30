Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:IDE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

