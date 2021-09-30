W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

