Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,796 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,549,000 after buying an additional 164,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after buying an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.